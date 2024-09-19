Who is Kijiana Taito? Survivor 47 premiere airs title card tribute

Who is Kijiana Taito? Following tonight’s Survivor 47 premiere, we saw a title card tribute honoring her as a part of the show.

From what we have learned online since the end of the season, Taito was one of many super important people behind the scenes on the CBS show, especially when it comes to being out in Fiji. It is important to remember that this show is heavily reliant on local crews to ensure that it is made to perfection, and it is also a way in which it enriches the communities on the other side of the country. Taito sadly passed away this summer according to social media, hence the timing of the tribute that you saw tonight.

For those who are unaware, these title card tributes are extremely important for family and loved ones to remember someone who they personally hold dear. These continue to be broadcast in all future airings of the episode, which allow for more opportunities for viewers to learn about a person and the impact that they had on the series behind the scenes.

For those unaware, the crew with this show has been around it for a really long period of time, and that is something that makes a loss all the more emotional and difficult. They are a family away from their actual family, and with Survivor these days also filming seasons back to back, they remain out on location for an even longer period of time. That makes local connections all the more important. (We know that the competition show has not always been in Fiji, but they have worked there for an extremely long time at this point.)

Our thoughts go out to Taito’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that the tribute during the show will serve as a comfort to everyone who loved her.

