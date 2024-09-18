Orphan Black: Echoes canceled at AMC; no season 2 coming

If you were hoping to see more of Krysten Ritter on Orphan Black: Echoes down the road, we have some bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the follow-up series to the OG Orphan Black has been canceled by AMC after a single season. This decision is hardly a surprise when you consider a number of factors, most notably the lack of mainstream attention around the show. Critical reception was somewhat mixed compared to the Tatiana Maslany series, and we also tend to think personally that the show was hurt by an unusual rollout where episodes aired months earlier internationally compared to when they hit stateside. By the time the premiere aired this summer, a lot of the attention had already sizzled.

While we’d love to sit here and say that Orphan Black: Echoes has a chance to be picked elsewhere for another season, for the time being it feels unlikely. Remember that we’re in this era where television shows are more and more expensive to make; also, we tend to think that this one has a fair share of challenges to go along with it. We don’t necessarily think that the franchise is 100% dead now, but it could be some time before another iteration — and if it happens, it will have to take even bigger leaps creatively than what we saw here.

Also, we at least know that AMC is going to continue to be interested in established properties. Remember that they currently have the likes of multiple Anne Rice shows, and they are also still working within the framework of The Walking Dead at the same time. There is room for something else in this universe is the right idea is there. Time will tell.

The biggest shame in this particular cancellation is simply that the producers were hoping to do something more, and likely had interesting ideas.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

