Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, delayed by Survivor?

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS? If there is one thing that this season has brought us, it is frequent confusion in regards to the schedule. That isn’t changing.

Through much of the season we’ve seen it air new episodes starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesdays, but the arrival of Survivor 47 to the schedule tonight is altering that. You are going to be seeing a new episode tonight, but it will be coming at 10:00 p.m. instead.

As for what you are going to have a chance to see on this new episode, it can be described in relatively simple terms. Not only are you going to see the Power of Veto Competition in Jankie World, but there is also a unique twist that everyone is going to have to navigate along the way. This poses another challenge for one of the players leading into the Veto Ceremony.

While it is true that this twist has created at least a couple of fun moments, at the same time you can argue that it has easily sapped a lot of the gameplay out of the season — it is hard for anyone to really talk or spread secrets when they are constantly with each other. Also, everyone is miserable due to either the weather or having a diet that is consisting mostly of either pizza or ice cream. This is one of those things that feels like a great one-night event, and something that is absolutely awful when you stretch it out for so prolonged period of time.

In the end, we’re curious to see what is going to happen with the eviction show Thursday — after all, there is a good bit of campaigning that is actively going on.

