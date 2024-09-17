Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is T’kor in big trouble? (day 64)

As we get into the afternoon of day 64 in the Big Brother 26 house, is it looking like curtains for T’kor? It is far too early to say that, especially since there is still more than two days left within the game.

However, here is where we will give Rubina some credit for going to work today on the campaign trail, realizing that she needs to in order to have a better chance of sticking around. She had a lengthy chat earlier with Angela, one where she offered to be a perma-pawn moving forward to protect her. Angela indicated that she didn’t need that and recommended that Rubina talk to Makensy — who is actually on her side already. Rubina has those two votes and needs one more.

Of course, here is where Angela’s reads may be off. She acted like Rubina has little chance of getting Cam or Chelsie’s vote but with Cam, it may be possible. This is a guy who got into a dispute with Chelsie over whether he uses flirting as a strategy last night, and we think that deep down, he may feel like she is isolating him while also getting to have other alliances and allegiances of her own. He may have been lying, but it feels like he is more open to getting T’kor out. He does feel like Chelsie is doing a lot of stuff without him, and Leah also did a good job of pointing out that there were talks of a women’s alliance. Also, she claimed that T’kor wanted her to break her HoH deal and nominate Cam at the Veto Ceremony.

Now, everything can still change, especially since Chelsie is influential and it benefits her the most to keep T’kor. However, Leah’s already countered that by telling Cam that Chelsie wanted her to do some of her dirty work — which is why she never targeted the entirety of the trio last week in the first place.

