High Potential season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead?

After the premiere tonight on ABC, do you want to know a little bit more about High Potential season 1 episode 2? We don’t blame you!

The first thing that we should really note here is that the Kaitlin Olson series in a lot of ways is setting the basis for the fall TV season — it is the first scripted show to air, and it is going to benefit from having Dancing with the Stars as a lead-in.

As for what it is about (just in case you have not read much yet), take a look at the official synopsis below:

Written by Drew Goddard (“The Good Place,” “The Martian”) and starring Kaitlin Olson, “High Potential” follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” “High Potential” stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

It is pretty clear that ABC is looking to have here a hit that is similar in some ways to Will Trent, one that can be comedic at times and gives you a strong story-of-the-week component. This is a format that is as tried-and-true as they come, and the biggest thing that helps it stand out here is the presence of Olson, someone well-known and loved from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Now if you do want to learn a little bit more now regarding episode 2 (airing next week), we simply suggest that you check out the synopsis for it:

As Morgan and the detectives adjust to her new role as a consultant, they investigate the attempted murder of a tap dancer and discover things are not quite as they seem. Meanwhile, Ava learns more about her father, and Morgan surprises her kids.

