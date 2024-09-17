Time Bandits canceled at Apple TV+; no season 2 coming

Several weeks after the conclusion of Time Bandits season 1 on Apple TV+, the news has come in now about season 2 — and it’s not good.

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, the streaming service is not going to be moving forward with another chapter of the series inspired by the popular film. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that it never felt like the first season managed to generate all that much when it comes to buzz. Even though the site reports that the show performed reasonably well in the UK, it failed to gain as much traction anywhere else.

From our personal vantage point, it felt like Time Bandits was going to need to become some sort of major hit if it was to continue at the show moving forward. After all, the streaming service is apparently in a spot at this point where they are cutting back financially on content that is not performing as well. We never saw it near the top of their own Top 10, and that was one bit of evidence of the way in which things were going to go here.

While you could argue that there is always a theoretical chance that a season 2 could end up elsewhere, we highly doubt it at this point. After all, you would need to find another provider out there who felt convinced that they could make something big out of this — and there is no real evidence that there is an interested party. Just like with Apple, a lot of other companies are being pretty cost-conscious and they would rather focus at this point on developing a number of their own things in-house.

For now, we suppose that the only thing that we can do is be grateful that this show even aired in the first place, and that the streaming service took a chance on it.

