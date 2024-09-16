America’s Got Talent season 19 contestant Emily Gold dies at 17

Some absolutely tragic and terrible news has come out from the world of America’s Got Talent this afternoon. Emily Gold, who competed as a part of Los Osos High School both in the audition phase and live quarterfinals, has passed away at the age of 17.

According to People Magazine, it has been confirmed that Gold was found dead on Friday by suicide under a highway bridge in Rancho Cucamonga. A Gofundme has been set up for Gold’s family with the following message:

“With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

Los Osos High School Principal Eric Cypher sent out the following to parents and students, according to Deadline:

“I’m sorry to share tragic news with you regarding a fellow Grizzly. Early this morning, a senior and beloved Grizzly, Emily Gold, has passed away … Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Cheer squad, our thoughts and prayer are with the family as they grieve.”

The NBC show has yet to officially address the news of Gold’s passing, but we imagine that they will within the coming days. This tragedy is another reminder of the fragility of life, but also the continued challenges of being a teenager in America in 2024. Mental health remains extremely important and is not often properly taught or explained. This devastating news will likely impact everyone who works on the show, especially since it was a mere matter of weeks ago when the dance team was performing in front of a live audience, plus millions who were watching at home.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Gold’s family and everyone who loved her during this difficult time. If you are struggling out there, know that there are so many resources available to you, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You are not alone, and someone will be there to help.

We also hope the America’s Got Talent production finds a way to properly honor her memory.

