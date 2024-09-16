Futurama season 12 episode 9: The last before finale

As we get prepared for Futurama season 12 episode 9 on Hulu next week, it does feel fair to note one thing: We are inching close to the end. Or, at the very least, the end of this particular season. (Rest assured, more has already been ordered at the streaming service.)

So how is the show going to prepare to send everyone off for the season? Well, let’s just say that they are going to get weird — which is probably not that much of a surprise to a lot of people who are out there. “The Futurama Mystery Liberry” is going to be an episode that actually pays homage to a lot of classic children’s literature, while also reimagining it in a way that only this show can. Some of the better episodes of this series are when it gets a little bit experimental, and we certainly think that this could prove to be the case here also.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Futurama season 12 episode 9 synopsis below right now:

Futurama is reimagined in the form of classic children’s mystery books.

How many different books are we currently getting? That is one of the key questions that we’re eager to see explored here, but we do think that the writers are going to make the most of what is otherwise a fairly limited amount of screen time. Why wouldn’t they? If you are going to do a story like this, you may as well swing for the fences.

One of the things that we’re most eager to see entering this particular episode is what actually happens after the fact — or rather, just how many different references people are able to catch. It feels like it is one of those things where there may be a few in here that are not immediately detectable by people, and it could require a few rewatches to ensure that everyone has a chance to see them all.

