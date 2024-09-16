Nightsleeper episode 3 air date: Who can Joe trust?

After getting the first two episodes of Nightsleeper over the course of 48 hours, you will be waiting a while longer for what else is next.

How long are we talking here? Well, the plan is for BBC One to have episode 3 on the air this coming Sunday, which matches a pattern that the network did recently with Sherwood. They have also done this in various forms with a number of their other series, as well. In doing these two-night airings, you can get people hooked on a show in a shorter period of time. It is clearly a format that works well for them when it comes to delivering good numbers.

As many of you may recognize at this point, we are not looking at a show here that is going to be slowing down at all. It is told largely in real time, mostly because that drops you into the moment with these passengers as they feel that sense of desperation and panic. They are all in a spot where they are not entirely sure what is going to happen next — and moving forward, trust issues are also going to be all the more important.

Below, you can see the full Nightsleeper episode 3 synopsis for a few additional details all about what is ahead:

When they realise that one of the passengers may be armed and operating in league with the hackers, Joe desperately tries to work out who he can trust. Abby decides to turn the tables on the Driver by making a last-minute decision to take the train off the mainline. As Joe closes in on the enemy within and Abby manages to catch the sleeper in her trap, will the police be able to get there in time?

The end of this is another key indicator that a race against time will be one of the bigger stories that you end up seeing here and honestly, anyone could die before the police turn up.

