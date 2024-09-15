Van der Valk season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A tough choice

Following the big premiere today on PBS, what more can be said about Van der Valk season 4 episode 2 next week?

Well, first and foremost here, we should note that the mystery / drama series is not looking to make many fundamental shifts in terms of its format. All of its stories are being split up into two-parters here in America, meaning that you will have to wait until next week to see the conclusion of the “Safe in Amsterdam” story. Clearly, a certain amount of patience is required here.

So what sort of plot twists are coming from here on out? Well, for starters, you are going to see the death of a whistleblower that causes some more complications. Also, you are going to see some really tough decisions made, including one from the title character that carries with it a certain amount of moral complications.

Below, you can check out the full Van der Valk season 4 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The investigation continues after a whistleblower is murdered. The team are offered the chance to work with the head of the criminal empire to find the killer. Will Van der Valk take the opportunity, or go it alone?

Moving forward, of course we think that Van der Valk is going to have some more opportunities in order to solve the case. We tend to think that at this point, we know what the show is and beyond that, what the producers are looking to bring to the table. The question mark is simply whether or not the conclusion is going to be satisfying and worth all of the buildup. This is like so many other series out there in that a lot of it comes as a mixed bag at the end of the day — some storylines are inevitably going to be better than others.

