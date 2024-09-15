Moonflower Murders episode 2: Susan Ryeland’s next step

After tonight’s premiere on PBS, do you want to know more about Moonflower Murders episode 2 over at PBS? There is a lot to discuss!

If you enjoyed Magpie Murders, then you should very well enjoy the sequel. The description serves to set the stage:

Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville, THE CROWN) has left publishing and is living in Crete with her long-time boyfriend, Andreas. But her idyll is disturbed by the shadow of a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there. Cecily Treherne, the young woman who helps run the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. Now she has disappeared. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it is too late? MOONFLOWER MURDERS is based on the bestselling novel by Anthony Horowitz.

Episode 2 is coming to PBS next week, and of course it is going to deepen the story for Susan. The synopsis below sets the stage more for that:

Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister and Aiden, Cecily’s husband. As she investigates she learns more from the hotel night manage and spa manager, both of whom indicate that former employee Stefan was correctly found guilty in the murder of Frank Parris. In “Atticus Pünd Takes The Case,” Pünd and his assistant Madeline Cain journey to Melissa James’ home to investigate her murder. There they meet Detective Inspector Chubb and learn about possible suspects, including Melissa’s doctor and husband.

For Manville, this is going to be an especially exciting period of time for many reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we're going to be seeing her in Grotesquerie, a new series slated to premiere on FX later this month.

