Snowpiercer season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the events of the season 4 finale today on AMC, now feels like the right time to wonder: Why isn’t there a Snowpiercer season 5?

Obviously, this is one of those questions that is layered and difficult to answer, mostly because there are a lot of different ways that you can look at it. First and foremost, it has been clear for a long time now that season 4 was going to be the final one. There has not been a lot of mystery there. You can argue that this could have been a financial decision to say goodbye to this series.

However, at the same time you can easily argue that this is one of those situations where creatively, it just makes sense for this to be the end of the road here. When you think a little bit about the basic premise of this show, it is one that was never really meant to last for some extremely long period of time. The longer it goes, the more challenging it would be for it to actually continue to make sense. This just feels like the right time to really say goodbye to it.

In a way, we really should just be grateful that this is a show that has lasted as long as it has. Just consider the crazy, tumultuous run Snowpiercer had in the first place. There was a time in which it was not clear what its original network was going to be, and that was before Warner Bros. Discovery / TNT severed ties with it after season 3. It took a long time to end up where we are now, which is where AMC ended up giving longtime fans closure. Not a lot of shows even make it to four seasons in this particular era and with that in mind, it is honestly just easy to be grateful.

