Nightsleeper episode 2 air date, early BBC One details

After the premiere today on BBC One, what more can we say about Nightsleeper episode 2, from the schedule to the story?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by at least giving you a sense of what the six-episode series (seemingly a limited one) is going to be all about. It stars the likes of Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole front and center, and the premise may actually bring to mind the Apple TV+ – Idris Elba series Hijack.

Here is the official description of the drama courtesy of the aforementioned network…

Nightsleeper is a six-part series in which a train is ‘hackjacked’ while travelling from Glasgow to London, and suddenly finds itself on an uncertain journey with an even less certain destination. Part fast-moving heart-in-the-mouth action-adventure and part twisty-turny whodunnit detective story, it’s a roller coaster ride set across a single night where no-one is ever quite who they seem. Leading the fight are Joe Roag (Cole), an off-duty police officer who is a passenger on the train, and Abby Aysgarth (Roach), the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). To stop the train, they’ll have to work out exactly who’s behind this. But are they fighting a hostile state, a terrorist organisation, or organised crime? Who is the self-styled ‘Driver’ who seems to be one step ahead of their every solution?

When can you see the next episode?

Well, let’s just say that the network is utilizing an approach here that is reasonably similar to what we had with Sherwood, where there are two installments a week. Episode 2 is set to air on Monday, and here is what you can expect to see throughout it:

When the cyberattack on the rail network prevents Abby from seeing the obstacles in the sleeper’s path, she realises that she’s in a race against time to avert disaster.

But with Liz Draycott, the minister of transport, proving to be a less-than-ideal replacement for Joe as her onboard ally, and the so-called Driver always seeming to be one step ahead, it becomes clear that she’s going to have to think outside the box to bring the train to a halt.

