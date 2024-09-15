SEAL Team season 7 episode 8: ‘Appetite for Destruction’

Next weekend is going to bring SEAL Team season 7 episode 8 over to Paramount+ — what else can we say about it now?

Well, the first order of business is put this story (titled “Appetite for Destruction”) in proper context. There are only three more episodes to go until the series ends, which basically means that from here on out, every single story that we get is probably going to be emotional. We know that episode 7 concluded with Jason and the team still out on deployment, and with David Boreanaz’s character struggling more than ever about whether or not he can have a life away from the team.

Want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead here story-wise? Then just check out the full SEAL Team season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

Nazario is officially pinned to the smuggling operation after BRAVO finds fentanyl; despite instructions to keep a low-profile, Jason destroys the fentanyl and kills all the guards; the team makes a shocking discovery at Nazario’s camp.

We have at least reached a point now in the story where the writers are pushing that narrative more than ever that anyone could die; given that Boreanaz was planning to leave the show after season 7 no matter what, it could easily be Jason. Yet, after just killing Clay, we do continue to have a hard time buying into the idea that another super-prominent character is going to be killed off, even if they are killed off in an entirely different sort of way. This just feels more like one of those situations where it makes more sense to balance things out here. Why wouldn’t you want to do that, all things considered?

In the end, let’s just hope that the show lives up to the hype through the remaining episodes, and that we also do get an ending that it feels like we deserve after such a crazy journey.

