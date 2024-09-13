Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Meet Isabella Spezzano

While you may be waiting for a while still to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere over on Peacock, we do have more casting scoop!

According to a report from Deadline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is going to be appearing on the Christopher Meloni drama as Isabella Spezzano, described mostly as a figure from Stabler’s past. How exactly this matters moving into the actual show remains to be seen but for now, let’s just say that we’re curious given that there are so many different things about the character that we could still find out about in due time.

So why have we not heard an official premiere date yet for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5? The simplest answer is that it is not coming out for a good while. This is not a series that feels some insane amount of pressure to be rushed along, and for a multitude of different reasons. Peacock can set its own schedule and do its own thing with a show like this, and we do really think that this is a priority for them at this particular moment.

For now, we’re just glad to get some casting intel, and we’re sure that before too long, there is going to be some more discussion about crossovers as well. It is hard to imagine that we will not see Benson and Stabler around each other at some point, even if there are some huge question marks as to when it will actually happen. We do consider ourselves in that group still ‘shipping the two characters, but it needs to happen in a style and fashion that makes the most sense for both of them.

