Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 9?

Who won HoH today within the Big Brother 26 house? It may be easy to argue that there is a clear house hierarchy … but is there?

Well, here is where we would argue it stands at this point. you have the trio of T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo, and then you have a far more loose trio that consists of Chelsie, Cam, and Makensy. Then, you have Angela and Leah, who almost need each other since they do not have many others still in the game. Either one of them could be an easy target just because they don’t have too many other allies and a whole lot of trust. Meanwhile, we know that Chelsie and T’kor are close, though Chelsie seems okay having her go at some point since she is such a big social threat.

At this point, the person who needs the win the most is Leah to get some trust back. The biggest threat and the best player this season is Chelsie. She could be the one constant in an otherwise unpredictable season, but we will have to see on that.

Who won the HoH Competition tonight? Come back for other updates.

