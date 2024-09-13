Big Brother 26: Where are Quinn Martin goodbye messages?

Tonight on Big Brother 26, we saw the predictable end of Quinn Martin’s game — this is one that was a long time coming. This is a guy who fought really hard in the house, even if he also had a reputation for doing things wrong more than right.

There is a lot of irony in that Quinn’s the sort of guy who entered the game wanting to be remembered — and he will! Of course, not all of it was for the right reasons. This is someone who had two of the worst Head of Household reigns in the history of the show, where he ended up taking out two of his own allies because he got too clever and tried to keep certain things hush-hush. He also struck out mightily in his attempts to woo Leah until the bitter end — ironically, right as he was about to be heading out the door. The man’s got some terrible luck … but hey, he’s going to be on the jury!

So where are some of the goodbye messages going to be for Quinn? Well, consider the same spot that they’ve been for the entire season: The show’s official Instagram. (Or, at least we are hoping.) For those wondering, we anticipate that all of this will still be done by Jerry O’Connell since this stuff tends to be filmed immediately after the episodes. There is a fun irony to the guest host here given that Quinn is a legitimate fan of Kangaroo Jack, and perhaps remembers this movie more fondly than anyone.

The weird thing is that these weren’t event mentioned tonight — but once again, guest host.

Ultimately, everyone wants to win this game, but at least Quinn can leave with a lot of great memories. He has a run here that was full of big moments, even if not all of them are altogether beneficial if he wanted to be thought of as a strategist.

