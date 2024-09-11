Outlast season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of the big season 2 finale today over at Netflix, is there a chance that an Outlast season 3 happens? Or, are we at the end of the line here?

Before we go too far here, it makes some sense that not everyone would know everything about the show as of yet. This is an intense reality competition, one that combines elements of Survivor as well as Naked & Afraid. Take a look below to get more details:

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million dollar payout. There’s only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be part of a team to win.

Now, the thing that we should go ahead and note here is where things officially stand. Netflix has yet to confirm anything one way or another, not that this is all that much of a surprise, all things considered. This is a streaming service that does take their time with renewals sometimes, mostly because they want to look at a number of key measurements. One of the biggest ones is of course total viewership, but another one is how many people actually watch the show from start to finish. They want to look at retention in order to ensure that there is excitement moving forward.

The one thing that we can say with a measure of confidence is that Outlast is the sort of series that Netflix would 100% want to get behind, mostly because they are looking for a wide array of reality concepts. Sure, they have some other series including The Circle, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, but those are about as different as different can be. This show is much more gritty and intense, and we certainly do think that this is going to help it stand out more and more from the pack.

