NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

As we do dive into the month of September, are we going to be getting some more news on NCIS: Sydney season 2 finally?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is remind you that there is another season of the series coming; don’t let the long break trick you! The problem at the moment the show is running into is that it is not on the CBS schedule until midseason, and we know that this may equal a really long wait. The crime drama will not be back until at least January, and it could be later than that depending on how everything shakes out here in the end.

Because of all of this, we do have to prepare for the possibility here that it could be October or November until something more official is revealed — but at the very least, we do tend to think that NCIS: Sydney season 2 is going to be bigger and better than ever. Back when season 1 was announced, the early indications we had was that it was going to be a Paramount+ exclusive. However, times have changed and now, it is getting that CBS real estate seemingly on a full-time basis. Don’t be surprised if the next batch of episodes are both bigger and more exciting.

As for what we can at least say about the season 2 schedule, it is to expect the series to air on Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, replacing SWAT as the Shemar Moore series shifts over to 10:00. Will it be able to succeed there? We understand at least some trepidation, but at the same time here is your reminder that a handful of shows on CBS actually do well on Fridays. They have managed to make something work in that timeslot, even if a number of other series have not been able to.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 2 on CBS?

Beyond just that, when do you want to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

