Bad Monkey season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A negotiation?

Following what you get a chance to see tonight on Apple TV+, do you want to learn more about Bad Monkey season 1 episode 7?

Well, we really should start off with the following first and foremost: We are at a point now where it feels like almost everything will escalate. Also, doesn’t it have to all things considered? There are only a handful of episodes left and we are anticipating one crazy twist to arrive after the next.

Below, you can see the full Bad Monkey season 1 episode 7 (“A Total Cat Person”) synopsis with more insight all about what is ahead:

Rogelio and Yancy find themselves in an explosive situation. Eve negotiates with the Dragon Queen.

One of the great things about this show is really the evolution and the slow build over time. Where you saw some of these characters at the start of the season is clearly not where they are now. Yancy had found himself put on ice and now, he’s found himself in a more dangerous spot than more or less ever before.

Is there still hope beyond this season?

We should still note that nothing about a second season has been confirmed. However, there are still plenty of reasons for hope here, all things considered. The show has amassed a really great audience at Apple TV+ to the point where it routinely ranks #1 on its streaming charts. At this point, we’re not sure what else you could really ask for! Let’s just hope that the remainder of the season ends as strongly as what we’ve seen so far.

Is Bad Monkey necessarily getting as much press as a lot of other shows out there? Not, but it is also delivering on what it set out to do — bringing out solid entertaining with a familiar lead who has a pretty hefty following of his own.

