SWAT season 8 premiere spoilers: Meet Devin Gamble

Well, for starters, note that the title for the first episode back is “Vanished,” and there will continue to be changes within the team. This time around, there is a new person in Devin Gamble coming on board — but what will she bring to the table?

To get a few more details about what else is ahead, check out the SWAT season 8 premiere synopsis:

“Vanished” – SWAT tackles a mission with personal ties for Hondo when they race to find a group of missing students and their bus driver, Hondo’s former high school football coach. Also, Hicks has reservations regarding Hondo’s new 20-Squad team addition, Devin Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh), a cop with a family background deeply entrenched in crime, on the eighth season premiere of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What it feels like with Devin is that she’s going to be able to have some insight on this world that few other people do and in a lot of ways, there could be some value to that! Sure, we recognize that there may be a little bit of hesitancy from Hicks, but Hondo’s judgment has been proven to be right in the past! Trust is important here…

As for who is leaving…

Well, you are going to be seeing a lot less of Rochelle Aytes moving forward this season as Nichelle. The character will still be around in some capacity, but these sort of changes have turned out to be pretty expected within this world.

