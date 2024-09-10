Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 ratings to date

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is now halfway through airing on Prime Video, but how exactly is it performing?

As some of you may be aware already, streaming services do not have any obligation to release viewership publicly. When they do, sometimes it can be difficult to parse. Here is what we can say at the moment courtesy of an Amazon memo from Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, revealed over at Deadline.

First and foremost, let’s talk numbers. The second season has topped 40 million viewers in eleven days of viewership so far. It is also one of the top five seasons all-time on the service in terms of viewership so far. Salke notes in the memo that “we’ve seen an impressive amount of our Rings of Power customers coming from outside of the U.S., which is a testament to the show’s resonance with global audiences and the remarkable growth of Prime Video customers worldwide.” This is not a huge surprise, given the popularity of J.R.R. Tolkien all over the world.

We do think that the timing of this memo is a direct response to some questions or concerns over the show’s actual popularity, especially when you consider the fact that season 1 divided a lot of fans and critics. Season 2 has shown improvement in some aspects, and they’ve done a great job allowing us to see more characters explored through Tolkien’s lore. However, at the same time the show struggles when it comes to pacing and has too many characters to not what to do with. There is at least an opportunity through the remaining episodes to concentrate things, and we certainly feel as though some of the more epic battles are still coming.

