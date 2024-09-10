Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, September 10, 2024?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? We certainly understand if you would like the semifinals to be here tonight. After all, every single contestant left has proven to be not only good at their respective talent, but also popular with viewers at home.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have a certain element of bad news: You are going to have to wait for a little while longer to see the reality competition bad. There is no America’s Got Talent on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, go ahead and look to the Presidential Debate. Since this will encompass much of primetime tomorrow, it would be almost impossible for NBC to get any ratings for this episode at all.

Luckily, you are not going to be waiting a long time at all to see more of the show. You are going to have a chance to see the next installment on the air come Wednesday night, with the results for it coming on Thursday. There are twelve people who are currently a part of the semifinals, and of this group you are going to see six end up making it to the finale. This is, of course, in addition to all of the four Golden Buzzer recipients from earlier on in the live shows.

As for whether or not there is a favorite to win the whole competition at this point, we honestly are not looking any further than singing janitor Richard Goodall. Even though he did not get a Golden Buzzer during the live shows, he has one of the most viral auditions so far this season. Also, we know that he is an extremely talented singer with a great backstory. Anything can still happen moving forward, though — after all, nobody has had a ton of performances at this point. There is room for a lot of surprises!

