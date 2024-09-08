Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: September update

What are the chances that we get to learn more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 between now and the end of September?

Well, just like you would imagine, there is a lot of anticipation for this already — and why wouldn’t there be? The first season proved to be a great success, and the larger train that is the Monsterverse keeps on rolling … there is no reason to think that it’s about to stop! Add to all of this the fact that Anna Sawai is a bigger star than ever coming out of Shogun, arguably the most critically beloved show of the year so far.

The good news here is that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has already started production, so you don’t have to worry about that aspect of things here. However, the bad news is that you could be waiting for quite some time to get specific news on the premiere. If we’re lucky, we could get news on casting this month, but it is hard to imagine that anything else is going to happen here at all. Our sentiment is that the show will come back either in late 2025 or early 2026, which means that there is probably not going to be any premiere-date news for a solid year.

In general, though, we will say that there is an incredibly good opportunity for this season to explore of the past and present with this organization — and beyond just that, incorporate some other iconic monsters. Sure, we saw a tiny bit of Godzilla in season 1 and there will probably not be a lot of them moving forward, either. But other monsters? It feels like the door is left open.

In the end, we want to see another season that is exciting, thought-provoking, and in the end rather fun. These shows are just meant to be immersive and enjoyable, right?

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







