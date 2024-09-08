Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting a Sweet Magnolias season 4 at some point before September wraps up? Or, at the very least, more news on it?

First and foremost, we should say that we clearly understand if you would like more news on the series’ return — how can you not? The unfortunate reality here is that it seems like Netflix is going to make you wait a while. The latest batch of episodes has wrapped production, which is at least one bit of positivity that you can throw out there. The problem is that the streaming service has yet to indicate that you are going to see new episodes before 2024 is done.

If we are stuck waiting until 2025, can we at least take solace in the idea that it could be early on as opposed to later on in the year? While they will be at the mercy of whatever Netflix decides, you can at least argue that you are going to see the show back in the first few months. In that way, it is right up there with Virgin River, which is also done filming and caters to a somewhat similar audience.

The unfortunate news is that due to everything that we’ve already spelled out, it does feel relatively unlikely that we’re going to get more news on the future of the show soon. If it happens, we will be thrilled. However, at the same time it feels rather foolish to have any sort of big expectations here. Take September to either get new fans hooked on Sweet Magnolias, or take some time yourself to check out some of the first three seasons again. Based on everything that we’re seeing and hearing at this point, it certainly feels like there is going to be plenty of time for that and then some.

What did you most want to see moving into Sweet Magnolias season 4 on Netflix, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

