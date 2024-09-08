Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date: Sept. update

Is there a chance that we will learn more about Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 at some point this September?

Well, we should start off here by simply noting that the desire to get more of the live-action adaptation is there. The first season performed well enough for Netflix to order a second and third season, which is seemingly going to conclude the saga. We imagine that these seasons are going to be filmed in close proximity for scheduling reasons, while also ensuring that the young cast does not age out of their roles.

Now, the unfortunate news here is that we’re going to be waiting a good while for whatever is next. After all, filming has yet to kick off! While we do think cameras are going to start rolling over the next several weeks, this is not something that will probably be rushed into. For now, we tend to think that the biggest priority is going to be making sure that the story is ready to go so that production can be as efficient as possible.

As for when we expect The Last Airbender to be back, a good bit of patience is going to be required here. After all, we’d be shocked if the show comes back at any point before the start of 2026, and we’re also not sure that Netflix really needs it back before then either. Just take a moment to remember what else the streaming service has on their roster right now, whether it be Stranger Things, One Piece, Wednesday, and the final season of Squid Game. These are all shows that we tend to think will air within the late 2025 / early 2026 window, which could be one of the most lucrative ones that the streaming service has ever had.

Sure, we wish that there were shows that would premiere a little faster than this, but we have to take what we can get at this point.

What do you most want to see on Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







