Snowpiercer season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Last before series finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see Snowpiercer season 4 episode 9 on AMC next week, there is a lot to be excited for. Granted, at the same time reasons for concern! “Dominant Traits” is the penultimate episode of the series and at this point, it is abundantly clear that whatever happens here will carry over directly into the series finale.

Are we going to get closure on a number of storylines? In due time. At least within this one, we’re going to be let in on some pretty-important info when it comes to Alex. We wouldn’t be shocked if the story ends with some sort of cliffhanger here that also brings you directly into the finale! That’s just good storytelling at this point, right?

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the Snowpiercer season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

Alex sabotages the track switch computer and, with Layton’s help, escapes to town hall; Till gets the drop on Ace and uses his sniper rifle to save Layton and Alex from Rat; Melanie reveals the identity of Alex’s biological father.

Just in case you do want a little more insight on the finale…

Well, here is your reminder that the title for it is “Last Stop” — meanwhile, here are the details for what to expect:

Nima heads for Snowpiercer; Layton and the Tailies fight their way uptrain when Ruth is captured; Nima tries to cut a deal and runs to the rocket control room to initiate the launch sequence.

We will break things down here a little bit further next week, but we just hope that there’s an extremely satisfying ending to this show given how bizarre a journey it really was here. From development to the move to AMC, few shows have had as many twists and turns as this one.

