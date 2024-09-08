Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about Big Little Lies season 3 between now and the end of September? The potential return of the Reese Witherspoon – Nicole Kidman series is one of the most exciting TV headlines out there; however, at the same time there is still no guarantee that it is going to hapepn.

For the time being, all we can say here is rather simple: The third season is currently in development. The creative team and HBO are working together to ensure that there is another great story to tell and if something comes together, we imagine that it will be formally ordered. We are optimistic, mostly because of the star power here; however, it is also easy to be hesitant just because the network is not going to order more unless they are confident. They didn’t pick up a Game of Thrones spin-off featuring Kit Harington; why would we be confident in anything here?

As great as it would be for some Big Little Lies news to come out this month, we’re not altogether optimistic on that. There are reasons to think that the network could order more but, at the same time, it will probably take more time. Remember that even if HBO does end up ordering more, we probably will not see it until we get around to 2026. In the interim there are new seasons of The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age, and Euphoria, plus also a new season in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Heck, at this point there is a chance that House of the Dragon season 3 will air before it.

If there is a big prediction we could make here, it is that a season 3 will probably be officially announced after a big chunk of the story is together and filming dates are set. We don’t tend to think they will have an interest in jumping the gun.

Do you think we are going to get official news on Big Little Lies season 3 this month?

