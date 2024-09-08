Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto aftermath

Now that the week 8 Power of Veto Competition is done in Big Brother 26, let’s get to the next all-important question: What will the winner do?

We recognize fully that this is a season where the Veto has been used every single week and in one way, it is rather cool to imagine that happening again. However, there are only two nominees now and with no AI Arena, there is less flexibility that can happen after the fact. We’ve known for a while that this would probably lead to less drama when it comes to the power being used.

When we first saw that Makensy had the Veto, it also felt like it was relatively unlikely she would use it. After all, what would her motive be to do so? If she used it, there’s a chance that her sometimes-ally in Leah would be the replacement nominee. It would probably be a bigger move to get Quinn on the block … but do you really want to save Angela? There was also not a great strategic reason to save Kimo, mostly because he clearly cares more about T’kor and Rubina and you won’t be able to pry him away from them.

Nonetheless, Makensy has confirmed that she will have discussions about the Veto either later today or tomorrow; for now, we aren’t expecting her to use it since that would cause other problems for Chelsie, who will have to wield her influence to ensure she gets what she wants.

What does Chelsie want?

As it turns out, her hope this week is to actually get Kimo out! Her general sentiment here is that if most of the house votes to take Kimo out, she will be able to avoid casting a tiebreaker vote and because of that, she will not have to show her cards. (Of course, we do think Quinn and Leah could try to force her to if possible.) Chelsie and Cam have discussed going as far as final three with T’kor, but in order to do that, they obviously have to take out her other allies without her getting upset. That is not easy.

Hilariously, while all of this is going on, Angela thinks she is a goner. Little does she know (again.)

