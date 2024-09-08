Sherwood season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

Are you prepared to see Sherwood season 2 episode 6 over on BBC One? We sure hope so, as there are a LOT of big, emotional stories ahead. Monday’s episode is the big finale, meaning that a lot of loose ends could be tied up. This is a dangerous, dramatic storyline right around the corner — by the end of this episode, there is certainly a chance that Ann is gone!

One more thing that you also have to be aware of entering the finale is the simple fact that for now, there is no official season 3 renewal. While we remain hopeful that you are going to see another chapter, we have to take a wait-and-see approach. (Here is your reminder that season 2 was first ordered shortly after the conclusion of season 1.)

Below, you can see the full Sherwood season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

The Sparrows are on the warpath and Ann is the target. The various threads of the investigation finally come together, as the community looks to the future.

Is there a specific kind of ending you should expect here?

If we had to make some sort of bold prediction here, it is that the finale here will tie up a main story while still leaving something open for the future. We are not saying here that there will be a huge cliffhanger; instead, we could just see some sort of tease that makes us excited for whatever is going to be coming up next. We like these sort of foundational endings a lot.

No matter how it ends, though, it is pretty easy to be satisfied by a show like this. We do think it is hard to do a mass-market drama like this in 2024, even in the crime drama. Yet, we do think that the producers have pulled off something strong. We just have to wait and see where all of it is going to wrap up…

