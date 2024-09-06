Pachinko season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Tragedy ahead?

Next week on Pachinko season 2 episode 4, one thing already feels clear: This will be a pretty emotional story. Sure, we’ve been in this spot already with the show here and there, but we’re getting back to this place now.

So where will some of the drama come? Well, based on what we know at this point, the intention may be to take everyone by surprise. This is at least what we’re anticipating heading into this episode, so we’ll have a chance before too long to see where things go.

Below, you can check out the full season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

As new relationships blossom, a tragedy threatens to destroy everything. Sunja meets a close friend of Solomon’s.

We are still fairly early on into the season, so we don’t want to sit here and pretend like this is one of the few instances where the show is going to potentially make you cry. So much of it so far has been about overcoming the odds and one emotional story after the next; we do tend to think that this is going to course through much of what you see the rest of the way! Also, we should note that we wouldn’t be mad about this at all in the event this ends up happening just from a narrative standpoint.

Now, this is where we strongly suggest that if you watch the show, convince some more people out there to watch! While we know that Pachinko does have a dedicated audience, at the same time it is not in Apple TV+’s top 5 shows as of this writing — even though both Ted Lasso and Presumed Innocent are, despite neither one of them currently being on the air. This is a really ambitious show that is taking big swings, so of course we do want to see it get some sort of proper recognition in the mainstream.

