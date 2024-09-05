Landman season 1 trailer: See Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm

Come November 17, you are going to have a chance to see the long-awaited debut of Landman, the new Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan. What is there to be excited about here?

Well, for starters, just consider for a moment that this is a show with a pretty incredible cast led by Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore. It is a show that will be violent, intense, and certainly exciting! Sheridan has proven that he knows Texas quite well, and this series will dive deeper into a specific part of the world.

Want to know more? Then let us start with sharing the official synopsis for the series itself:

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Meanwhile, if you head over to this link you can see a larger trailer for what is coming, one that features several explosions and then also several forces at play. It seems as though Hamm’s character is a wealthy businessman who has arrived for the purpose of shaking things up, and that won’t be an easy thing to do.

Given the success of Tulsa King, Lioness, Yellowstone, and a number of other series, it absolutely feels like Sheridan has earned himself the credibility to have so many different series on the air at the same time. What does make this show a tad more similar to Yellowstone than the others is that in the end, a lot of it could revolve around wealth inequality. You have a handful of powerful people, but then also a number of others who are working underneath them.

What do you most want to see moving into Landman over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

