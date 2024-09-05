The Real CSI: Miami season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the end of season 1 tonight on CBS, can you expect a season 2 of The Real CSI: Miami to happen? Or, is this show meant to be just a one-and-done summer experiment?

Well, we should start off here by noting that there are reasons aplenty to wonder about the future of this sort of show given that the network does not often make as big a deal out of the renewal status of unscripted properties versus some of their scripted fare.

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed about the future here and honestly, this feels like one of those situations that could go either way, and a lot will come down to cost, ratings, and then also if there is a spot on the schedule.

One way or another, what this show does prove is that CBS is still invested in the CSI brand, even if they do not have any scripted entities on the air right now. This is something that they could easily revisit down the road. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked in the event that they didn’t do something more eventually. Even if they don’t bring this particular show back, they could also do another Real CSI set somewhere else. The options are pretty limitless mostly because of the investigations that are happening all over the country.

If there is more of this show…

Well, let’s just say that it would make a lot of sense for it to come back at some point next year, in particular in the summer. After all, why would it arrive earlier since this is when programming is probably needed more than any other point?

If nothing else, you can at least argue that The Real CSI: Miami had a decent lead-in for most of the season in the form of Big Brother 26.

