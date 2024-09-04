House of the Dragon season 2: HBO responds to author’s criticism

In today’s edition of a “TV scandal that isn’t,” we turn to HBO, House of the Dragon, and George R.R. Martin.

What’s going on? Well, in a now-deleted blog post, the Fire & Blood author (who is also an executive producer on the series) indicated that he did not agree with the story changes regarding Blood and Cheese — namely, the omission of Aegon and Helaena’s youngest son Maelor and a massive butterfly effect that comes from that. Without Maelor there the choice that Helaena makes in the scene is radically different from the book, and that may significantly alter her emotional state for some key events to come. The book version was somehow even more brutal than what we saw on the show this summer.

Anyway, in the time in which Martin posted his thoughts the story has become somewhat sensationalized in the media, where it has been labeled / misconstrued that Martin hated the show when that is not what he actually stated. (He even praised showrunner Ryan Condal!) This has all led to HBO releasing a statement, per TVLine, all about the headlines:

“There are few greater fans of George R.R. Martin and his book Fire & Blood than the creative team on House of the Dragon, both in production and at HBO. Commonly, when adapting a book for the screen, with its own format and limitations, the showrunner ultimately is required to make difficult choices about the characters and stories the audience will follow. We believe that Ryan Condal and his team have done an extraordinary job and the millions of fans the series has amassed over the first two seasons will continue to enjoy it.”

Ultimately, the butterfly effect concerns are legitimate; yet, we will see what becomes of them in season 3.

What’s your take on Martin’s House of the Dragon comments but, from there, also HBO’s response?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

