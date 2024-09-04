General Hospital casts Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman

Go ahead and classify this as one of the more random castings of the year — Sarah Sherman is joining General Hospital. As it apparently turns out, it is a bit of a longtime dream for the Saturday Night Live star.

Despite being known largely for gross-out humor, People Magazine reports that the actress / comedian is going to be appearing on the September 5 and September 6 episodes as Ms. Finch, a “spirited etiquette teacher.” Just the concept here alone is hilarious, and Sherman explained in particular her joy of working with Jane Elliot:

“I had the best time of my life and I couldn’t believe I got to act in a scene with ‘TRACY QUARTERMAINE’! … I was so nervous about flubbing my lines, because I was surrounded by pros who memorize like a billion pages of dialogue a day. Also I met ‘Sonny Corinthos’ [Maurice Benard] so I can die happy!”

This is a brief appearance in the larger scope of things for General Hospital, but it’s a reminder that Sherman has some other gigs. She’s performed her solo show this summer and of course, she will be a part of the upcoming 50th season of SNL starting in the weeks ahead. Our hope is that there is a particularly big-name host with this being such a huge milestone for the show. What better time than the present to celebrate the legacy of a series that has been generating laughs for an extremely long time? (Hopefully, more announcements about the sketch comedy are imminent here.)

Of course, the irony is not lost on us that Sarah can now say that she has appeared on two of the longest-running shows of all time. How many people can say that? It certainly doesn’t feel like that many…

