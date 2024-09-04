MasterChef: Generations episode 16, 17 spoilers: Semifinals!

Next week on Fox you are going to be seeing MasterChef: Generations episode 16 as well as episode 17. So what’s ahead here?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that the semifinals have arrived, and of course this is a time in the show where the remaining chefs have to do whatever they can to earn that spot in the finale. The stakes are higher, and the challenges are also far more difficult.

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full MasterChef: Generations episode 16 synopsis below:

The top six home chefs get a break from the MasterChef kitchen to take over Ramsay’s Rooftop, an exclusive pop-up restaurant open for one night only in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Later on, it’s the semifinals and the top five chefs face two back-to-back challenges involving a mystery box and replicating a restaurant quality dish in the all-new “Ramsay’s Rooftop Restaurant Takeover / Semi Final” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, September 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1416/1417) (TV-14 L)

Out of the challenges that we’re seeing in this episode, the Ramsay’s Rooftop is probably the toughest — mostly because these sort of outside-the-kitchen challenges are the most rigorous and feel more like Top Chef or Hell’s Kitchen. Personally, they’re also our least-favorite parts of the show given that these contestants are not necessarily setting out to do this after the show. We prefer more the challenges that allow them to showcase all of their talents in a slightly different way — to be specific, a way that allows them the opportunity to be creative and put their full personality into food.

At this point, though, we’re going to be sad with a lot of the eliminations to come — we’ve reached that point where we are invested in almost everyone.

What do you most want to see moving into the MasterChef: Generations semifinals on Fox?

Is there anyone who you are currently rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates very soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







