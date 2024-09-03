Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Long-term plans? (Day 50)

Welcome to day 50 within the Big Brother 26 house! Absolutely we expected a lot would transpire given the messy Veto Ceremony yesterday.

With all of that in mind, it does feel fair to say that today has felt, all things considered, like a little bit of a letdown. After all, there is not anywhere near as much activity as we expected there to be coming into the day! So far, the most substantial conversation has been Angela and Leah convening and talking about working together in the future. While you can argue that Angela and Tucker had something similar after he saved her, the difference there is that it was easier to be paranoid over Tucker. Leah may sort-of have people, but Quinn and Joseph both have been a part of larger alliances and not included her. She’s long felt on the outside and wants to play the game her way.

Could these two be a duo moving forward? Not necessarily, but they will at least look out for each other. Leah continues to do a good job of finding a way to be a go-between different people, including telling Joseph last night that Quinn did not want the Veto used … though this was more about saving Angela than having him on the block. He does still remain in danger, but it is still far too early to say who is going. Leah may want Kimo out, but are the votes there? He’ll have support from at least T’kor and perhaps Rubina, depending on what happens with the AI Arena.

Elsewhere, Rubina may now have the early beginnings of a working relationship with Cam, who is very-much all over the place. After the Labor Day party he and Makensy cuddled, which seems to have made Chelsie feel some type of way. Cam has been probably her only blind spot all season, so it would benefit her to start thinking of some other plans.

In the end, though, we do still think that today has been too quiet for its own good — and we’re hoping legit campaigning starts soon.

