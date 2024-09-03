Sherwood season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to see Sherwood season 2 episode 5 arrive on BBC One this weekend, of course there is a ton to consider!

So, where is the proper place to begin? Well, we do believe it’s worth noting that we are almost at the end of the season already. There are only two episodes left, and their fairly rapid nature of the story here is due in part to the way in which it has been scheduled. Personally, we prefer things a little more spaced out but clearly, the British network likes something that they are getting out of this model where there are multiple installments a week. Episode 5 is on Sunday, and the plan is for the big finale to come your way next Monday.

We will have more time to dive into the finale later, so we don’t have to deal too much with it now. For now, we simply suggest you check out the Sherwood season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

As the criminal fraternity begins to break down, the community is left reeling from an assassination attempt. Daphne’s past continues to haunt her.

At this point, it feels like we’re going to see a ton of stuff hit the fan, and it feels already like this is pretty bad news for almost everyone involved here. How could it not be? This is a situation here where things could easily go from bad to worse, mostly because we’re going to start seeing a lot of people get desperate. Once you get to that point, it is fundamentally easier to say that criminals will do just about anything.

Based on exactly how much time is left in the series, it does feel pretty clear to us that the end of episode 5 is almost sure to carry over directly into the finale. After that, of course we will have to see what the long-term future is … but it does feel like Sherwood is pretty darn successful.

What do you most want to see moving into Sherwood season 2 episode 5?

