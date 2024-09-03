Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Joseph’s lament; Labor Day party

Before we go into tonight’s Big Brother 26 live feed update, let’s at least be grateful for the Veto Ceremony. After all, it has injected a little bit of chaos into what could have easily been a pretty boring week.

After all, Leah’s decision to save Angela with the Veto sent shockwaves through the house, and oddly, her playing somewhat dumb about the ramifications of it (Joseph going up on the block) seems to be working. After all, nobody is overtly targeting her next, and both Joseph and Quinn seem to be willing to do anything she wants in the game moving forward. She has probably played her specific style of game (controlling the guys) in a way we haven’t seen in a while.

For a good chunk of the late afternoon, Joseph was still frustrated but for the first time this season, really paranoid and honestly concerned. He spoke a lot to both Quinn and Leah, and he got a certain amount of reassurance. He also suggested to Quinn that Angela may have offered a deal to her in return for the Veto being used. It’s honestly too early to tell where certain votes will fall; there is a major appeal to splitting up the Rubina – T’kor – Kimo trio and Leah seems to want Kimo gone, but Joseph has also annoyed a lot of people this week. At this point, it feels like that cockiness has come back to bite him.

Before we go, we do think that it’s important to note that feeds were down for two-plus hours tonight for a Labor Day party with music and food. There probably was not much game-talk during that time, but it can lead to antics after the fact. (After all, the post-halfway party craziness led to a LOT of PDA for Tucker and Rubina.) This time around, most everyone was either sitting around the pool or in the hot tub when the feeds came back. There was no real drama, at least as of this writing…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26, including more info on the feeds

Who do you think is going to be going home next within Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







