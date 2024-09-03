Gen V season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

With us now into the month of September, are we inching closer to having some good news to share when it comes to Gen V?

If you watched this past season of The Boys already, you can at least argue that you have a good sense of what the next season is going to look like. After all, superheroes like Homelander have now been deputized to carry out whatever missions they feel necessary, which basically means that they are going to hunt down every Starlighter who they feel is a problem to national security. Of course, we’re sure that you can argue that certain parts of the country are going to feel more immune to that than others, so will that include Godolkin University?

Well, let’s just say that this is tricky. We’ve already seen that both Sam and Cate are going to be in a position where they are acting as instruments for Vought — they are responsible for forcing Frenchie and Kimiko apart! This could continue to be a part of season 2, as could us finally getting some answers as to what’s happening with Marie and her friends.

All of this sounds fantastic … but it is also probably not something that we are going to be getting answers to in the near future. The simplest reason for this is that filming is still ongoing, and we don’t think that Prime Video / the producers feel a real hurry to share much of anything. If we are lucky, some more Gen V goodies will be shared in the winter or spring leading up to the premiere of season 2 in the summer / fall of 2025.

There is no question that the most emotional storyline moving forward will be how the show writes off Andre following the death of Chance Perdomo. The plan is to kill the character, but how can they do that while also honoring the performer?

