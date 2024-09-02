Futurama season 12 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Planet Espresso’

Next week, Hulu is going to bring you Futurama season 12 episode 7 — are you ready for some great stuff on the way?

If nothing else, we know that this installment titled “Planet Espresso” could prove interesting — not only does it have a unique premise, but it also seems to be following the trend we’ve seen most of the season. Almost every episode has revolved around a different character in some way, and that will also be the case here. This time around, we’re going to be getting some sort of Hermes spotlight — with a sci-fi twist at the same time. (After all, what would the show really be without that?)

Below, you can check out the full Futurama season 12 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead here:

Hermes inherits a Jamaican coffee farm that holds the ruins of an ancient spaceship.

We do still have a few episodes to go this season, and we imagine that a lot of them are going to follow the same sort of trajectory we’re seeing so far — and we don’t mind if that is the case at all! After all, one of the things that we enjoy about where the show is right now is that each episode does allow for an element of risk-taking. Because the show has been on the air for so long now and has a dedicated audience, it does not have to worry about anyone bailing. Instead, it can just continue to throw out some stories that are off-the-wall and potentially different. There are other seasons coming, so it has that to fall back on.

Of course, for us personally we’re always going to be hyped-up for an installment that features a potential ancient spaceship at the core! (Also, we certainly tend to think that a number of other characters are going to be involved.)

What do you most want to see moving into Futurama season 12 episode 7 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

