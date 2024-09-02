All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 10: Simone’s legacy

Next week, The CW is going to bring you All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 10, one that is titled “Un-Break My Heart.” Want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that there are only four more episodes in the series, and you better hope that through all of them, there are going to be opportunities to get a grand sense of closure for a lot of these characters. We know that for this particular installment, one of the big stories is going to be working to give a lot of characters a better sense of what their future could be. Also, what exactly it is that they want it to be, as well. Everyone is still young and yet, they’re reaching the point in their lives where they need to figure this out.

Below, you can get the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more insight all about what is coming:

NEEDING SPACE – Simone (Geffri Maya) and JR (Sylvester Powell) become inspired by the importance of legacy and have new ideas about their futures. When Cam (Mitchell Edwards) and Keisha (Netta Walker) hit a crossroad in their relationship, Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) offers some much-needed advice. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) stumbles upon something she was not meant to find, but all is not as it may seem. Meanwhile, Marcus (Cory Hardrict) holds a wellness event for all Bringston. Camille Hyde also stars (#310). The episode was written by Christopher N. Corte and directed by Jes Macallan. Original airdate 9/9/2024.

This is clearly one of those episodes that is going to give you some pretty timely content, but also at the same time allowing us to get closer to these characters. We obviously are going to miss Homecoming very much after it ends, and the show will likely keep doing whatever it can to draw us in along the way.

