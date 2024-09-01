Orphan Black: Echoes season 2 renewal: Any news this month?

Is there a chance that we could learn something more about Orphan Black: Echoes season 2 over the course of this month? We understand that this is the time in which you could ask a lot of questions about it, and for good reason! The first season just wrapped on AMC last week and while it aired several months ago in other parts of the world, we know that US viewership holds a lot of weight here.

Well, if there was ever a logical time for the Krysten Ritter series to be renewed, it would be this month! This is the best way to capitalize on the momentum of the first season, and also get things underway at a time that would mitigate any sort of long-term hiatus.

However, here is where the bad news comes into play here: There is no guarantee that we’re going to be getting a renewal this month, or really anytime soon. Sure, if AMC knows for certain they want more, they could go ahead and choose to give us more. However, they may also decide that they want to wait a while to see more in the way of DVR views and streams. If that happens, a decision here could take months.

The only thing that we can say as a measure of hope here is that the producers did not make this show to be a one-season thing. There are more stories to tell, and it comes down at this point to whether or not the opportunity comes around in order to tell them. The biggest reason for optimism we have personally is that AMC as a network does tend to be supportive of their properties, and they do very much like franchises of various degrees. We’ll see if that happens here…

Related – Get some more discussion right now on an Orphan Black: Echoes season 2 — could Tatiana Maslany appear?

Do you want to see an Orphan Black: Echoes season 2 over on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







