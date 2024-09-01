Snowpiercer season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘By Weeping Cross’

Are you ready to check out Snowpiercer season 4 episode 8 on AMC next week. There are SO many things to look forward to!

Also, there are clearly some reasons for concern at the same exact time. This is a function of the fact that there are only three more episodes left overall! Things are going to get significantly more intense with each passing week and we just hope that you are prepared to that. A few characters are potentially going to die; perhaps most worrisome at the moment here is the idea that Layton could be one of them. Would this show really kill off one of its leads? You never know but for now, the reality here is that they want you to think that they could!

Below, you can check out the full Snowpiercer season 4 episode 8 synopsis with some other updates all about what’s ahead:

Big Alice pulls into New Eden; Layton, Josie, and Liana sit stranded in the middle of nowhere, freezing to death, when a masked soldier appears; Alex finds herself in danger.

Let’s just hope that at some point before the end of the episode, you are going to see Layton, Josie, and Liana get themselves in a better position. Sure, there is still a chance that all of them end up nearly dying again later on down the road, but does this really have to be time now?

Just know that the final few episodes of the series could end up feeling like a runaway train in their own right and honestly, this is probably what the producers for the show would want.

The meaning of the title

For those wondering, the phrase “come home by weeping cross” often means to suffer some sort of massive disappointment or failure. It is not an extremely common phrase and yet, at the same time it has been a part of English writing for decades on end.

