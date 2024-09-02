Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 7

On paper, you could argue that the state of things with the Veto in Big Brother 26 this week was pretty straightforward. With Angela, Rubina, and Kimo on the block, it was pretty easy to say that Leah would not use it.

As a matter of fact, we would’ve argued that if she was to use it, she would’ve been better of just saying that from the start. After all, a lot of the people in the house weren’t altogether intrigued about the idea of her doing anything, especially the “core” that consists of Makensy, Quinn, Chelsie, and Cam along with herself. (Here’s a reminder that this core may just be a one-week thing, given that almost everything could change sooner rather than later.) Leah seemingly wanted to use it on Angela, but would she risk her whole game for that?

Well, as it turns out, she did! Leah went ahead and saved Angela, much to the chagrin of Quinn and some other people in the house. In the aftermath of that, she defended her move by saying that has gotten a lot of stuff in her life by going against the grain and doing things that she could be proud of. She would not feel good letting Angela go home, and we’re proud of her for being able to do so!

By virtue of this move, though, Quinn nominated Joseph and now, there is at least a chance he goes home right before jury. This is a really interesting decision facing the houseguests this week. He may be a bigger threat in some ways than Kimo and Rubina, but at the same time, do you really want to leave a three-person group in the game with those two and then also T’kor? It is something you have to wonder about.

