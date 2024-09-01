Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/1/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that we are getting ever closer to the Presidential Election, we are nearing that point where we inevitably want more of the show every single week.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to get it, and such is the cast this weekend — there is no new installment coming. Why is that? Well, there is a reasonable explanation here as we are right in the thick of Labor Day Weekend, otherwise known as a time where there is simply not a lot of people around to watch TV. Why would anyone want to be in competition with barbecues and parties? (In a way, it is rather surprising that we are going to be getting a new episode of Industry.)

When Last Week Tonight does come back, it is obviously going to have a lot of big stuff to talk about given the current state of America, if not the world. There is a lot to be examined but also reasons to laugh.

Remember here that another reason for the hiatus now is that the show only produces a certain number of episodes for HBO every single season. By virtue of that, there are going to be some needed breaks to get it all the way to end November. This season in particular, we tend to think that the network is going to give us at least a couple of episodes after the election to sort of set the stage for what will happen in 2025 — we know that this is, thankfully, not the final season of the show.

While you wait for the series to return…

Remember that the series is releasing old seasons on YouTube for everyone to watch and enjoy, and there is an opportunity out there right now to dive into more now.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







