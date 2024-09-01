Sugar season 2 renewal: A September 2024 update

We have now made it officially to start of September. With that in mind, is it high time to talk Sugar season 2 a little bit further?

As you would have imagined, there are a handful of different subjects that we can get to within this piece — but let’s begin here by noting a few simple things. For starters, know that the next few weeks could feature more press from Colin Farrell as he promotes The Penguin. The actor should be out and about more! Also, Apple TV+ has now had months to see how the first season fared in the ratings; by virtue of that, you can argue that they should know if there is financial value in doing more. They did just recently renew another series in Criminal Record that aired earlier this year.

Even in spite of all of this information, there is of course no clear evidence that we are going to be getting a season 2 renewal this month. We may be hopeful, but all we have for now is simply that: Hope. Apple is not the sort of company that has a clear-cut incentive to give news on a given show at any particular point. They can be patient, as they also have to work around schedules for a lot of different people involved.

The one thing that can at least be said with the utmost confidence here is rather simple: There are plenty of reasons to want to bring the series back, at least! The first season ended with some open threads that are still worth exploring, with a major one being whether or not John Sugar will be able to locate his sister. As it turns out, fellow alien Henry seems to know more than he is letting on about that.

