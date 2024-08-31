Sophia Bush on Netflix – One Tree Hill revival

If you missed the shocking news earlier today, Netflix is officially developing a One Tree Hill revival! While a lot of info remains to be seen, just knowing that the series could be coming back is a cause for excitement.

After all, remember that for many out there, the original really defined an era. To date, the biggest things that are known here include that Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton will be executive-producing the new series, and also reprising their roles. Danneel Ackles is also in talks to return, and both she and Jensen Ackles will be EPs, as well. There is a chance for a ton of nostalgia here but at the same time, a chance to bring some brand-new stories to the table as well.

In addressing the news about the revival for the first time today, here is some of what Bush had to say on Instagram:

What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.

There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where “everything’s better and everything’s safe.”

While it may seem strange to move a one-time network show over to streaming, it actually feels right the more that you actually hear about it. Remember that a lot of people who watched the original are probably streaming much of their TV now, and there’s also a chance here to tell stories that are broader and beyond what you could do on broadcast. Of course, how far the show really pushed the envelope remains to be seen, but we tend to think that more details are going to come in the weeks and months ahead.

