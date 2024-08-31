Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 31, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we would not blame anyone who wanted more of the late-night series and soon. There is so much that the show has to tackle when it comes back in the fall, and you better believe that we are waiting in the wings to see what a lot of those sketches look like!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a good while to see the show come back still. There is no new episode on the air tonight, and the plan here seemingly is to wait until late September / early October to actually see it return.

So is it a surprise that we’ve yet to learn the host for the premiere, or heard about any potential new additions? Hardly. It is typically the SNL tradition to hold on to news until a few weeks before the show is back to build up more hype at the last-minute. Also, it is fair to remember here that there is no inherent need or pressure to announce anything earlier. Why would there be, all things considered? This is a show that tends to plan their episodes within the span of just a week, and they don’t have to book hosts or musical guests until slightly earlier than that.

Of course, there is also a chance than another announcement or two could come out before the show returns. Take, for example, who could be playing Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance or Tim Walz. Nothing has been confirmed there, other than that Steve Martin will not be coming on board as the Governor of Minnesota.

