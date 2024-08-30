Dead Boy Detectives canceled at Netflix, no season 2 coming

If you were hoping to dive further into the world of Dead Boy Detectives over at Netflix, we have news today that is very much unfortunate.

According to a report from Variety, the streaming service has decided that they will not be pushing forward on another batch of episodes here. The news is not a complete shock, but that is mostly due to their own history of canceling shows early on. The series at least had a decent start in the streaming ratings, though it remains unclear just how well it held on after that.

In general, Netflix utilizes a pretty complicated equation when renewing some of their shows. Of course, the total number of hours streamed matters considerably here, but it is far from the only thing that does. They also look very much at retention across the entire season, how many people finished, and also what the total budget was behind the scenes. t is really by combining all of these different things that they are able to deliver some sort of final verdict.

Dead Boy Detectives was considered a part of an extended universe that also includes The Sandman, but rest assured new episodes of the latter show are still coming. Our biggest concern for it at the moment is simply that it has been off the air for so long that not everyone out there may even remember it exists. All things considered, isn’t it hard to remember shows sometimes once they are a year or two in the rearview mirror?

As for whether or not a season 2 could happen elsewhere…

Never say never. However, moving canceled shows from one streaming service to another is a rare and difficult feat, and it would take someone else out there extremely interested in order to really pull that off.

What do you think about Dead Boy Detectives being canceled at Netflix?

